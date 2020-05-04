Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro features revamped Magic Keyboard

Apple has today updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard and doubled the storage across all standard configurations.

The new lineup offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available from today, starting at £1,299 with special discounts for education customers.

“Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

Magic Keyboard

The new Magic Keyboard features a re-designed scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. The new inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find for both games and simple document navigation. The Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Double the Storage

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes wiht double the storage of the previous generation. Standard storage stars at 256GB and goes all the way up to 1TB. It also offers up to a 4TB SSD.

Other features include better performance, faster and more memory, built in security and more. Additional information on specifications can be found at the official Apple store page.