Assetto Corsa Competizione is heading to consoles

The Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official GT World Challenge title, is heading to consoles. In case it wasn’t clear from the news title. Anyway, if this is something you’d like to take for a spin you can pick this up on PS4 and Xbox One from June 23.

For those that want to put down a pre-order, you’ll also get access to the International GT Pack DLC. The DLC expands on the Assetto Corsa Competizione by including the official Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The DLC pack will launch later this Summer but you can put down a pre-order over on the 505games site.

If you fancy seeing some of this in action you can check out the trailer below.