Assetto Corsa Competizione on console gets GT World Challenge DLC

Assetto Corsa Competizione is getting the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC on console today, after previously only being available on PC.

As of today (June 27th), 505 Games and Kunos Simulzaioni has confirmed the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC will be available for £10.99, and is released in tandem with the version 1.9 update for the game, which includes revamped physics and a new vehicle.

The 1.9 update adds “the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, the 2023 upgrade to the McLaren 720S GT3 which won titles in the Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe last year”. On top of that the developer says that “the 1.9 update will apply countless improvements, new liveries from the 2023 season and an update to the Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO to mirror the recent advancements that the car has been undergoing over the past year”. That’s not all though, as the physics system has also been updated, which the developer says is part of trying to make the title the most realistic sim out there.

The DLC, however, is now on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, and adds three new vehicles in the form of the Ferrari 296, Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO. You can race them on the DLC’s new track, which is the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, in Valencia, Spain.

We covered the console version of Assetto Corsa Competizione back in June 2020, and found it to be one for the hardcore, as our reviewer scored it 8/10, saying: “Whether you choose to play through career mode or customise your experience through championships, single races of whatever length you desire, or online challenges, there is more than enough content in ACC to keep you occupied for hours, weeks or even months, proving that the single-championship racer is still a viable option for developers to pursue. However you play Assetto Corsa Competizione, even with its sometimes-problematic controller settings, you will find an excellent and rewarding simulation of GT racing. Though perhaps one designed with hardcore racers in mind”.

The game is out now for PC and consoles.