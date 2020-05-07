Become an environmentalist in new Eco Lifestyle pack for The Sims 4

EA And Maxis have announced The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack.

The new pack will allow your Sims to have the choice to go green and embrace a more sustainable lifestyle in the evolving city of Evergreen Harbour. Evergreen Harbour is a new world where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the environment in every decision they make. Your Sims can use alternative energy sources, grow their own food and up-cycle materials for new new furniture. In the expansion pack, Sims can join with their community to shape the transformation of their neighbourhood.

If players choose not to take action, they may see nature begin to retreat as junk accumulates on property and air pollution levels rise. However, if more Sims work together to pick up rubbish, maintain healthy gardens and use eco-friendly build materials, the more the world around them will transform: muddy waters become crystal clear; buildings bloom with greenery, and even an aurora borealis will reveal itself in the sky above them.

“We’re thrilled to give players the opportunity to explore an eco-friendly way of living in The Sims and play the change they want to see,” said George Pigula, Producer of The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack. “By discovering and practicing sustainable habits, like using solar panels or wind turbines to power their electricity, or upcycling materials to create new furniture, players and their Sims can play with life in all-new ways.”

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack will launch simultaneously on PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One on 5 June.