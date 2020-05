Carlos Ortiz is set to defend his crown against Matthew Fitzpatrick in The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR from 2K. The virtual challenge is set to air today, 8 May at 5p.m. BST.

You can watch is live on PGA TOUR’s Facebook and Twitter channels. It will also appear on-demand to watch at PGATOUR.com and PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.

While you wait, you can watch the teaser trailer for PGA TOUR 2K21 below. More details will be revealed on 14 May.