PGA Tour 2K23 clubhouse pass season 4 details announced

2K Games and developer HB Studios have lifted the lid on the next season (season 4) of the PGA Tour 2K23 clubhouse pass, which is set to include Nelly Korda, new rewards, a limited time Topgolf event, and it’s all starting on Friday, June 9th.

There will be (as you’d expect) an all new ladder of rewards to progress through, with new daily and weekly events, all told offering ten weeks of new content and equipment, which will include Pro V1 balls. As of June 26th, Topgolf will have a “Come Play Around” event which will involve players hitting the courses for a ” cumulative 50,000 rounds and team up by adding to a collective score”, which will mean that for two weeks the whole community is contributing towards a real-life Topgolf reward.

In addition to the excitement of Clubhouse Pass Season 4, new playable pro and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda steps into the tee box in PGA Tour 2K23 on July 7. The Florida native and multi-time champion joins the likes of Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Lydia Ko, Tony Finau, Brooke Henderson and Xander Schaeffele, as well as celebrity guests including Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and John Cena on the in-game roster. As Korda is set to compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links July 7-9, players can step into her shoes and take on a virtual Pebble Beach in PGA Tour 2K23. Fans of golf are familiar with the tradition of awarding colourful jackets to tournament winners, but the 2K Red Jacket is the only one that can be won and worn during a virtual round with friends in PGA Tour 2K23. From June 15 through June 18, 2023, players can compete in the new Red Jacket Society event on the Pinehurst No. 2 course to earn the coveted garment and online bragging rights.

We reviewed PGA Tour 2K23 back in October 2022, where Chris White said it “features tight controls for those who want to master every swing, and does enough to bring players in from the last entry”. It’s out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.