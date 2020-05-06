Fortnite Party Royale Premiere coming this Friday

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere is arriving Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET. The Party Royale is planned to be a chilled out social space for players to relax in and have fun. Expect live DJ sets from Dillon Francis, Steve, Aoki, and deadmau5 to keep the entertainment flowing on the Main Stage. Players can hit the dance floor, chill with friends, or jump into other activities.

Check out the trailer below to see what you can expect:

Furthermore, any player that logs into Fortnite between Friday, May 8 2020 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 2020 at 10 AM ET will get a bonus. You can get the new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free. Therefore, you’ve nothing to lose by jumping in and getting your groove on.

For more information on Fortnite Party Royale, check out the official website.

