Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Free on Epic Games Store Until May 21st

Yes, you read that right. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is absolutely free on the Epic Games Store right now.

To keep.

As long as you have an Epic Games account and Two-Factor Authentication activated, you can claim the game. The Premium Edition also includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which offers access to properties, business, weapons and more in GTA Online, as well as some start-up capital to the tune of GTA$1 million, as long as it’s your first Starter Pack. That in-game money will appear in your account within 7-10 days of creating your character.

To stay on top of all bonuses, including the current Twitch Prime and GTA$ gift promotions, head on over to Rockstar Social Club’s events page.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store until May 21st 2020.