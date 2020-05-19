UEFA EURO 2020 DLC for eFootball PES 2020 to launch next month

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that UEFA EURO 2020 DLC for eFootball PES 2020 will be released next month via Data Pack 7.0. What’s more, the DLC will be available, for free, to anyone who currently owns or is looking to purchase eFootball PES 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC via Steam.
The real tournament has been pushed back to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as such adjustments have been made to the contents of the free update. Full details of the DLC, which is launching with full support of UEFA, are as follows:
- All 55 UEFA national teams, squad rosters and existing kits will be available
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament mode will be added as planned
- Faithful and highly realistic recreations of Wembley Stadium and Saint Petersburg Stadium will be added as planned
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ Group Stage match ball will be available at launch
- UEFA EURO 2020™ Featured Players, themed Matchdays and other in-game events are still planned but subject to change, with further details to be shared in-game
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ Team of the Tournament will no longer be released
Prior to the launch of the DLC, the UEFA eEURO 2020 esports tournament will finish with the final group stage of 16 national teams taking place between 23 – 24 May. To find out more, visit the official site.
UEFA EURO 2020 DLC will be released on 4 June, 2020.