PES 2021 will be ‘seasonal update’ this year, PES 2022 will be completely updated for next gen in Unreal Engine
Yearly franchises often have huge overhauls in the move to a new generation, and Konami have announced that this will be no different for PES. This year’s edition of the football franchise (PES 2021) will be a season update as opposed to a full sequel, but next year PES 2022 will be completely updated for next gen in Unreal Engine. Recent versions of the game have seen it utilise the Fox engine made famous thanks to Hideo Kojima, so this is a huge step for the franchise.
“As the industry stands at the precipice of an exciting new generation of consoles, we believe that now is the perfect time to share some of our plans for the future of the PES franchise with you.
To that end, we are excited to announce that we are hard at work on a next-generation football title that aims to truly embody our core concept of “The Pitch is Ours”.
This title is being developed with an updated engine that will enable us to dazzle you with staggering improvements to all areas of the game. Expect more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals, and much much more.
We recognize that many of you are enthusiastic for new myClub and Master League content, and we are also excited to share that large updates are in the works for both of these modes.
However, the sheer scale of everything we are aiming to achieve for our next-gen debut has made it necessary to pare back our efforts in other areas of development. As a result, we have made the decision to launch this year’s PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a “season update”. That being said, we are still extremely confident that this year’s game offers fans more than enough thrills to tide them over until our next-gen title is ready for launch.”
After a solid entry in the series with eFootball PES 2020, the season update should hopefully tide fans over until the full overhaul coming next year. It sounds like 2021 will be a landmark year for PES players though, as Konami fully embrace next gen.