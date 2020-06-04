UEFA Euro 2020 Update Out Now For eFootball PES 2020

0 comments
Despite Euro 2020 being delayed to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Konami is committed to bringing the tournament to eFootball PES 2020. In fact, the UEFA Euro 2020 update is available right now.
As a result of the delayed tournament, a few changes have been made to this free DLC, but it still contains:
- All 55 UEFA national teams, squad rosters and existing kits
- Official UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament mode
- Faithful and highly realistic recreations of Wembley Stadium and Saint Petersburg Stadium
- Official UEFA EURO 2020™ Group Stage match ball
- UEFA EURO 2020™ Featured Players, themed Matchdays and other in-game events are planned, with further information to be shared later
The UEFA Euro 2020 update is part of Data Pack 7.0, which also adds new Iconic Moment Series Legends to myClub:
eFootball PES 2020 is out now, as is its free UEFA Euro 2020 update, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.