Watch the new Mortal Kombat: Aftermath trailer featuring RoboCop & Terminator

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have today released a brand new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer.

The trailer features the anticipated showdown between RoboCop and the Terminator.

This will be the first time RoboCop has made an appearance in the franchise. The Terminator has already a playable character featuring in the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack.

Robo Cop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of Peter Weller who played the iconic character in both RoboCop and RoboCop 2. The Terminator fighter is based on the actor Arnold Schwarznegger’s character from Terminator: Dark Fate.

Players that have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can pre-order the Mortal Kombat: Aftermath expansion now, which includes the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters, three character skin packs to be released over time and the “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage skin. The cost will be £34.99 / 39.99 EURO. Players can also pre-order the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch + Kombat Pack Bundle for £39.99 / 49.99 EURO. All pre-orders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch will launch digitally first on 26 May.