During the Inside Xbox presentation today, it was revealed that Sega’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for Xbox Series X. We got to see a stunning cinematic trailer featuring new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, and a couple of friendly faces as well. The game will be a day 1 launch title, and it will be included in the Smart Delivery program, where you can buy the game once and play it on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Watch the new trailer below: