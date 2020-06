Japan Studio and Team Asobi showed off their charming new game Astro’s Playroom during the PS5’s “Future of Gaming” event, which will come pre-loaded on the next-gen console. The game features beautiful 3D platforming, and looks to take advantage of the PS5 Dual Sense controllers motion controls. If it’s anything like the VR masterpiece Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Watch the trailer now: