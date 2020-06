During Wednesday’s PS5 “future of Gaming” event, Capcom revealed a follow-up to Resident Evil 7, titled Resident Evil Village. Set in a (you guessed it) village, players will resume the role of Ethan as he returns to a village following events involving series icon Chris Redfield. The trailer showed off new enemies, such as a witch and a werewolf, as well as the grisly village the story takes place in. Running on the RE Engine, RE8 is set to release in 2021.

Here’s the trailer: