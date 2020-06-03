Desperados III Wants You to Make Your Choice in New Interactive Trailer

Tactical Wild West sequel Desperados III is out in less than a fortnight, which is probably why THQ Nordic is shoveling coal into the engines of it hype train. This time, it’s to show off a new, interactive trailer, which shows off the game’s tactical variety.

That’s not the only trailer available, as fans of the series may want to get their hands on the highfalutin Collector’s Edition of Desperados III. Though that’ll set you back a mighty large sum of money, to the tune of £109.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, or £99.99 for the PC version. You can find out what’s in it, right here:

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

For those wanting to get a taste of the game before it releases, there’s a PC demo over on GOG.com.

Desperados III is set for release on June 16th 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.