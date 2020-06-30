Evercade retro cartridges #11 & #12 are available for pre-order

There are a brand-new set of retro cartridges available for pre-order for Evercade.

Evercade is the brand new handheld retro gaming console. It uses its own retro style game cartridges to provide a simple, instant gaming experience. It features a 4.3″ screen, and a TV output so that you can experience retro gaming at home and on the go.

The latest cartridge is #11 and is for the award nominated indie game double pack “Xeno Crisis / Tanglewood Dual Game Cartridge” and #12 “The Oliver Twins Collection” featuring eleven games including seven class Dizzy games.

Alongside this announcement, Evercade has also confirmed another as yet announced cartridge is also in the pipeline, with a plan to launch 4-5 cartridges this year alongside the ten that are available from launch.

The new cartridges are due for launch on 2 October, 2020. A full list of retailers can be found at the official site.