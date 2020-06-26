Loot including five free games for Twitch Prime members in July

Twitch Prime members can look forward to new loot drops and five free games for the month of July.

The five free games for July are: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, adventure game Dear Esther, racing game GRIP: Combat Racing, action-platformer KUNAI and RPG Dark Devotion.

Twitch Prime members should also be able to grab the first seven titles in the summer-long SNK game series: Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar and Samurai Shodown II.

Elsewhere Prime members can pick up the exclusive Cosplayer Slayer skin, available in DOOM Eternal, as well as player animations, and more.

In FIFA20, players can claim 5 rare gold player items, plus their choice of an 83+OVR. This offer is available until 18 July.

From 6 July until 20 July you can make your friends “jelly” with the Be Jelly tile in Words with Friends 2.

From 13 July Apex Legends players can grab a new Pathfinder skin.

There are tonnes more offers for Twitch Prime members in July, all of which can be viewed and redeemed at the official site.

