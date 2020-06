Towards the end of PS5’s “Future of Gaming” event, a mysterious new science fiction game called Pragmata was revealed. In the trailer below, a man in a space suit befriends a small girl and her cyber cat on what appears to be Earth, only for things to go south and they both appear on the moon. All we know that it is currently being developed by Capcom, and it is definitely giving off strong Dead Space vibes. The only details so far is that it is set to release in 2022.