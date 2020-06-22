New PlayStation VR Horror Revealed in Do Not Open Trailer

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain and Quasar Dynamics have revealed a new horror experience for PlayStation VR. Developed exclusively for PSVR as part of the PlayStation Talents initiative, new title Do Not Open is a survival horror with escape room mechanics.

Have a look at the new teaser trailer:

Do Not Open puts you in the shoes of Michael J. Goreng, a well known zoologist and epidemiologist who has been trapped in his own house, while his wife and daughter are held against their will. Not only will Goreng have to escape the “mysterious threat” by solving puzzles, he’ll also be dealing with a paranormal entity.

This is what you can expect from this new VR game:

Think fast and don’t take too long solving the puzzles and choose wisely. A dark entity is watching you… Play a different game every time. There are no savepoints. The rooms of the house will change every time you play depicting a disturbed mind.

Do Not Open will release on PlayStation VR, with its release date to be announced soon.