The brand new game from Young Horses, the team behind Octodad, was revealed on Wednesday for PS5 at the “Future of Gaming” event. Set on an island where everything is made up of food (serious Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs vibes, here), Bugsnax makes use of the PS5’s Dual Sense controller, using the dynamic feedback to immerse yourself in the world. It looks like a lot of fun, with colourful characters and bags of humour.

Watch the reveal trailer below: