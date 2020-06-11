Oddworld: Soulstorm announced for PS5, PS4, and PC

During tonight’s PlayStation 5 reveal spectacular, Oddworld Inhabitants revealed their new game, Oddworld Soulstorm for the next-gen console, as well as PS4 and PC.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Soulstorm retains the core gameplay that fans have loved, while expanding with smart new features such as Scavenger’s Economy System and Crafting in a way that is relevant to Abe as a character. The game will feature leaderboards, trophies, and badges to extend the game’s possibilities and challenges. The game will be 10+ hours, but achievement hunters and leaderboard climbers will spend dozens more hours enjoying the game.”

And here’s the trailer: