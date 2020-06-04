Project CARS 3 Announced For Summer 2020

After its recent acquisition by Codemasters, Slightly Mad Studios has finally lifted the lid (or should that be bonnet?) on Project CARS 3. What’s more, it’s coming this Summer.

You can watch the first trailer right here:

Billed as “your ultimate driver journey,” Project CARS 3 will feature over 200 “elite-brand” race and road cars and over 140 global tracks. Okay, so that probably includes the different variations of each circuit, but that’s still an impressive number.

The career sounds like it’s moving in a new direction, this time allowing you to buy your own cars, customise them and upgrade them to make them more competitive as you work your way up to new disciplines. You can also customise your driver, another first in the series.

The series hasn’t exactly been known for its controller-friendly approach to sim racing, which is why Slightly Mad Studios is keen to change things for this third outing. It has overhauled the controller experience and, in a bid to make it more accessible than ever, has included fully scalable assists for players of all skill levels.

Much like its predecessor, Project CARS 3 will again feature all-weather racing with dynamic seasons and a full 24-hour day/night cycle, to race at all times. Against enhanced AI, no less.

The PC version will also come with support for up to 12K resolution as well as VR compatibility.

Project CARS 3 will arrive in Summer 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.