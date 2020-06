Insomniac Games announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to PlayStation 5 at the end of the year. During the PlayStation 5 event, we saw a trailer of Miles swinging around the city of New York, and it looks incredible. It was certainly a surprise to know we’re getting a follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man so soon, and knowing it’s coming at the end of the year will make many fans happy.

Here’s the exciting new trailer: