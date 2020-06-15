Welcome to Elk is coming to Xbox One as part of ID@Xbox

Xbox had a great indie game showing on day two of the Guerrilla Collective. As part of this selection, it was announced that Welcome to Elk is coming to Xbox One. This surreal mini game adventure is based on real life stories, and was definitely a highlight of the show.

“Welcome to Elk is a biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.

You play as Frigg, a young carpenter traveling to Elk for an apprenticeship. She is used to an outgoing and hectic lifestyle in the city. How will she handle the isolated life on Elk with only few young people around her and no internet?

On Elk, Frigg and you will meet the weird and wonderful characters – people whom the world has either ignored or forgotten. Follow their ups and downs, their odd drinking rituals and their unique ways of tackling whatever life throws at them. Here it’s known that humour, love and death go hand in hand. Life may seem hard sometimes, but it is always followed by laughter.

We value the importance of storytellers, those who carry the tales of others and share them. That’s why, in Elk, you will also meet the living storytellers who inspired us to make this game.”

The use of mini games as storytelling is a great hook, and one that I don’t think I’ve seen outside of What Remains of Edith Finch. This alongside the striking art style, I’ll definitely be jumping in as soon as possible. We’ll all get to discover this surreal world ourself soon, when Welcome to Elk releases later this year.