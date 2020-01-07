Frostpunk, Tekken 7 & Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet coming to GamePass in January

The Xbox GamePass app has accidentally revealed some new titles arriving on it’s service soon. Frostpunk, Tekken 7 and Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet look to be the next titles coming to GamePass this January, after Grand Theft Auto V kicked off this year’s new additions a few days ago.

The despair filled survival game Frostpunk was adored by Chris Hyde last year, and Tekken 7 continued the series’ exceptional combat back in 2017. GamePass fans will certainly have plenty to keep them busy this month.