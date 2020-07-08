Brand new trailer released for cross-play hero shooter Rocket Arena

EA and Final Strike Games has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming cross-play hero arena shooter, Rocket Arena. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 14. The game is filled with colourful characters, 10 vibrant maps including a desert full of extinct dinosaur-like creatures, futuristic cities, exciting jungles, pirate lagoons, and an underwater world. If the trailer wasn’t enough to captivate you, it was written by TaleSpin writer and co-creator Len Uhley alongside Final Strike Games.