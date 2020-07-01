Devolver Digital Direct Coming Next Week

Devolver Digital loves to do weird events. Just look at last year’s “Big Fancy Press Conference” at E3. Well, sort of.

This year, with the lack of an E3 show, the publisher is moving to the digital realm to broadcast its…unique take on a reveal event.

In Devolver’s own words: “The seventh best indie game label will step up to the plate once more and whiff real hard” with a live, pre-recorded presentation on Twitch.

I mean, I could tell you what’s on the cards, but I couldn’t do better than the publisher’s own words:

This year’s showcase continues the tradition of overpromises with new game reveals, gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and special guests from the industry to help usher in these important marketing bullet points. And it’s nearly all gameplay because that’s what the youths of today demand. The astonishing misuse of marketing budget will end with a few surprises and game demos available to play by the unwashed masses including Carrion, Disc Room, and an unannounced game. Maybe another game too, who can really tell where this is all leading.

The Devolver Digital Direct will take place on July 11th at 12pm Pacific, which works out at around 8pm UK time.