Lozange Lab announces tower defence puzzle game Rip Them Off

Lozange Lab, the studio behind Swim Out has announced a brand new management / tower defence puzzle hybrid game titled Rip Them Off.

Rip Them Off promises to be a minimalistic puzzle game focused on economic management and tower defence. The corporate Board expects big things of you, and you will have to line the streets with shops that the consuming masses cannot resist.

Spread across a number of different cities you will be tasked with purchasing empty units and transforming them into an interlocking maze of retail outlets to maximise profits and consumer traffic. Each new location and success will bring with it increasingly difficult challenges.

Key Features:

An innovative new type of game: Combining puzzle mechanics with tower defence games, Rip Them Off is a new breed of challenge, easy to pick up but hard to master.

Gorgeous design: Evoke your inner Mad Man with 1950s inspired music and graphics.

Addictive gameplay: Each new city provides an increasingly devilish challenge. Can you make it all the way to the biggest metropoles?

Go fast or slow: Control the flow of time to make sure your strategies unfold with perfection.

Rip Them Off is due for release on 24 September, 2020 and will launch on Steam and iOS.