0 comments

Podcast #406: Near Tomatoes – Xbox Game Showcase, Ghost of Tsushima

by on July 29, 2020
Podcast #406: Near Tomatoes - Xbox Game Showcase, Ghost of Tsushima
 

As you’d expect, the recent Xbox Game Showcase is on Adam, Chris, Mick, and Adam’s minds, so the gang go through their thoughts and feelings on all things Xbox Series X, Game Pass, and more.

Elsewhere, everyone has played or is playing Ghost of Tsuhima, and there’s some spicy listener correspondence to get through. Woof. Hot.

Download this episode in mp3 format, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

Support and follow us!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us! Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast. Follow the team on Twitter: Adam Cook is @JebusF, Adam Carroll is @AdamZoax, Nicola is @Wavey_Gravey, and Chris is @FirstAvenger83. You can also like us on Facebook, our page is here. Finally, follow us on Podbean, here. https://open.spotify.com/show/3fwGcJMBQCFjbIm3r8eruZ

 

Features, Podcasts

game passghost of tsushimaPodcastXboxxbox series x

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 