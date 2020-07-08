The Sims Spark’d, a unique reality series based on The Sims 4, has been announced

Electronic Arts, in partnership with Turner Sports’ esports and gaming brand ELEAGUE and Buzzfeed Multiplayer, has today announced a unique reality series based on The Sims 4. The Sims Spark’d will redefine the reality show by allowing plenty of creativity and storytelling, whilst bringing the community together. Contestants will be given creative challenges to build their characters, worlds, and stories, all told through The Sims 4 video game.

“Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That’s what makes it so special,” said Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise. “That’s also why this show is so exciting. We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

“ELEAGUE has become a destination for premium gaming content and The Sims Spark’d fits perfectly with our focus on gaming lifestyle and culture programming,” said Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “We look forward to this next phase of our partnership with EA as we showcase its popular Sims franchise on TBS.”

The Sims Spark’d will debut Friday, July 17 at 11pm ET on TBS. From there, episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays at the same time, with encores happening the following Saturday. Buzzfeed Multiplayer will be the premiere digital destination, streaming each episode on the Monday after it has been televised.

“We are excited to introduce the highly-engaged Gen Z community of BuzzFeed Multiplayer to an inventive new form of storytelling within the imaginative world of The Sims,” said Branden Smith, Executive Producer of BuzzFeed Multiplayer. “Partnering with EA and TBS allows us to offer new experiences for fans and expand our core values by spreading an inclusive approach to gaming across platforms and screens.”

The official description for the show reads as follows:

The Sims Spark’d is a four-episode series where players will compete in both skills and elimination challenges with $100,000 on the line, showcasing contestants from The Sims community as they race against the clock to impress a panel of celebrity judges. The show features an amazing cast, with former American Idol finalist, Rayvon Owen, as the host, who has been playing the game since middle school. Joining Rayvon are three judges that each bring their own critical Sims voice to the competition. The first is BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality, Kelsey Impicciche, famous for her own #100babychallenge series she created with The Sims. Next up is singer-songwriter, Tayla Parx, who has done voice acting work for the game and sang her song, “Me vs. Us” in Simlish (in-game language) for The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion pack. Rounding out the judges’ panel is Maxis™ game developer, Dave Miotke. Maxis is the development studio behind the franchise where Miotke – better known in the community as SimGuruNinja – has worked for 15 years.

You can watch the trailer for The Sims Spark’d below: