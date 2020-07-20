Watch 17 Minutes of Shadow Warrior 3 Gameplay

After its recent unveiling in the Devolver Direct, Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog has released a new video for Shadow Warrior 3. It’s not a short video either, showcasing a hefty 17 minutes of gameplay!

Check it out:

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Shadow Warrior 3 is currently slated for a 2021 release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, though it’s probably safe to assume that it will also make an appearance on next gen consoles too. But we’ll have to wait for that announcement.