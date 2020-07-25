0 comments

Watch the new Resistance trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion

July 25, 2020
 

In case you missed it at the Xbox Showcase on Thursday, a brand new “Resistance” trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion was released.

Watch Dogs: Legion is the third game in the Watch Dogs series, and will be set in in a near future version of London where the city has become a surveillance state. It was initially set to release in March of this year, but has been pushed back with a new release date of 29 October.

It will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Stadia and PC.

