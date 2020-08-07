Man of Medan is now on Xbox Game Pass for console

Bandai Namco has announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is now available on Xbox Game Pass on console, with PC coming later this year. Four friends end up in a sinister plot involving a rumoured WWII wreckage, turning a simple diving trip into something much worse.

The game has just hit 1 million sales worldwide across all platforms, and to celebrate this milestone, a free Twitch extension is now available, allowing viewers to challenge their survival instinct by voting for the choices made by the streamer.