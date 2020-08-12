Relic Subclass added to Torchlight III Early Access in Steam

Torchlight III is currently in Early Access on Steam, and today Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games have announced that the Relic Subclass update has been added.
The Relic Subclass brings a revamp to the Relics system, and is the last major Early Access update prior to the official launch that is expected later this year. The new update adds another dimension to character building by introducing a new and improved Relics system including a vast Relic skill tree, along with five powerful Relics, each with their own reworked Relic Activation skills.
In addition, the update also includes additional skill slots bringing the total to nine, all with controller support. This has been one of the most requested features from the Early Access community for Torchlight III.
“When we first launched Torchlight III into Steam Early Access, we received great constructive feedback pertaining to skills, more specifically Relic system skills” said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games and co-founder of the Torchlight series “To make the most accessible and exciting Torchlight adventure yet for all ARPG fans, we’ve been working closely with the community to learn exactly how they’d like their adventure to be expanded on. The Relic Subclass update is a prime example of just that — as it delivers incredible base gameplay improvements that make hacking and slashing goblins even more fun than ever before.”
The new Relics systems adds a number of options for character-building to fit player’s individual playstyles. After selecting a class, players can choose their own unique Relic that has a powerful subset of both active and passive skills. There are five Relics to choose from, which have their own elemental associations and strengths. Once a Relic has been chosen it remains a permanent part of a character’s build.
You can find out more about the Relic Subclass update via the official developer blog on the Steam page.
Torchlight III is expected to launch later this year and is the successor to Torchlight I and Torchlight II. It will launch on PC and consoles.