2K announce first ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience in NBA 2K21 for next-gen

2K has today announced that for the first time ever, NBA 2K21 will feature WNBA MyPLAYER on next-gen versions of the game, coming November 10 for Xbox Series X and November 12 for PlayStation 5. The mode will greatly expand on what was introduced last year, with players able to create their own WNBA player in ‘The W,’ and take her through a pro career featuring all 12 of the WNBA teams. Not only that, but it will feature the league’s brightest stars such as Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and Diana Taurasi.

“We’re really proud to continue our great partnership with the WNBA and introduce players to The W,” stated Visual Concepts senior producer Felicia Steenhouse. “Being able to recognise yourself both on and off the court is incredibly important to us. The W helps us elevate women’s basketball and highlights the starpower of the WNBA.”

“Creating your own player to take over the league is one of the many reasons why people love to play NBA 2K. I’m so excited to see the 2K team elevate the WNBA experience with The W,” said Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker. “This will be a great way to introduce the next generation to women’s basketball and showcase our league.”

The W Online is another brand new mode, allowing players the opportunity to go online in head-to-head matches, featuring 3v3 MyPLAYER competitions on a beautiful new court exclusive to the mode. Also, in yet another first, players will be able to become the GM or commissioner to build one of the 12 franchises in the WNBA.

Fans will get to see the ratings of their favourite NBA 2K21 WNBA players later today by keeping an eye on NBA 2K21’s social media channels. Sitting at the top is Breanna Stewart, who has a 95 rating. You can also check out the full Courtside Report which provides plenty more information about The W and other first time features regarding the WNBA.