NBA 2K21 Season 7 “Full Throttle” Announced

2K Games has announced NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 7 “Full Throttle”. Running until June 4, Season 7, “Full Throttle,” features 150,000 XP released on day one, meaning players can reach level 40 at a blistering pace. Players can also experience new challenges in the quickest MyTEAM season to date including:

A signature spotlight on NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady

A free Hall of Fame badge every day for eight days (May 8-15) just for logging in to commemorate NBA 2K21 Legend Edition cover athlete Kobe Bryant’s upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Legend Edition cover athlete Kobe Bryant’s upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame A new base set and much more.

Additional XP and Challenges

At only 4 weeks in length, Season 7: Full Throttle will be the quickest MyTEAM Season to date. The team announced they are releasing 150,000 XP on Day 1. Additional XP will be released throughout the season, commemorating moments, accompanying new releases, and getting you closer and closer to the Season 7 Level 40 reward, Dark Matter Vince Carter.

Accompanying Vinsanity, there are even more Dark Matter reward cards for you to earn throughout MyTEAM. For Limited, they are featuring the late-great Elgin Baylor. Pick up this legend after collecting the 4 Rings, one per weekend, after wins in Limited this Season. In Unlimited, earn grandmama, Larry Johnson after going 12-0 in the Galaxy Opal tier. Look for Sidney Moncrief in Ascension, Bailey Howell in Triple Threat Online, and Larry Kenon in the Vault with Jerry Lucas at 1,500 wins in Single Player Triple Threat. Plus, Dark Matter Louie Dampier in The Exchange (alongside Pink Diamond Chris Paul and Diamond Carmelo Anthony) and a 1,000 card limited release in the Dark Matter Reward Market for Bill Walton.

Token Market

The Token Market will open to commemorate the newest inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Starting Saturday, head into the Token Market for exclusive packs containing Hall of Fame badges and a few other surprises all week long. Keeping with its namesake, and for the Legend Edition Cover Athlete Kobe Bryant’s upcoming induction, they are giving all MyTEAM players a Hall of Fame badge, everyday, for 8 days; starting on Saturday May 8th. Log in each day to pick up a new Hall of Fame badge for your collection.

Spotlight Sim returns

Additionally, Spotlight Sim will make it’s return in Season 7. New rewards will include Lifetime Agendas that are tied to the completion of some of the upcoming challenges. Players will be rewarded with the final basketball cards required to complete the collections for the Fire Basketball and the brand-new Holographic Basketball. Get ready to experience the Fire Ball for the first time on Next Generation consoles, and witness the new Holographic Ball’s color-bending effects in MyTEAM this season.

New Base set

With teams preparing for the Play-In Tournament and the NBA Playoffs, 2K Games are launching this Season with a new base set, Current Series 3. This new set includes the first-ever Galaxy Opal base cards with Stephen Curry and LeBron James both rated as league-leading Galaxy Opals. You can pick up the new set of cards in League Series 3 Packs & Boxes, or from Premium releases the rest of the year.

A new Season also brings a new Signature Challenge, this time hand-picked by Tracy McGrady. T-Mac chose his amazing scoring flurry from 2004 against the Spurs, dropping 13 points in just 33 seconds to secure the win. Match his statline, win the game, and earn a Diamond Shoe and yet another Hall of Fame badge to bring your lineup to that next T-Mac level.

Season 7 of MyTEAM for NBA 2K21 is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.