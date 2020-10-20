Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s post-launch content revealed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has today announced the roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s post-launch content, including a Season Pass featuring two major expansions. Along with the reveal of the Season Pass, Ubisoft has said that all players will have access to free seasonal content, new settlement buildings, services, and game modes. The Discovery Tour will also be making a comeback, allowing anyone the chance to educate themselves in a conflict-free environment.

The Season Pass will other players the chance to discover two new territories and stories through the two major expansions and an exclusive quest. It will be included in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions, and will feature the following content:

The Legend of Beowulf quest: In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 – The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

The free Seasonal content will include new narrative content and in-game events, with each Season lasting three months. The first Season will launch in December 2020 with the following content included:

A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

A traditional Viking Festival: the Yule Festival, for players to experience in their settlement.

A new game mode: the River Raids. Building on Valhalla’s core raiding mechanic the mode will deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking: in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit some from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher will be the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Finally, as for each season, Season 1 will also come with new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse and raven.

As for Season 2, it will launch in March 2021 with a new game mode, a new Jomsviking update, festivals in the settlement, new gear and cosmetics, and more.