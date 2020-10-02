First ‘Rally Raid’ gameplay video released for DIRT 5

Today, a new video featuring the first rally-style gameplay has been released for DIRT 5, showcasing off the stunning forests of China. Rally Raid is one of the point-to-point events featured in DIRT 5, combining split routes, varied terrain, and gorgeous landscapes that aim to bring the thrills and spills of rally racing to life.

The gameplay shows off the stunning scenery of China, such as paddy fields, iconic monuments, and traditional villages. The video also shows off cars from DIRT 5’s Modern Rally class, including the Skoda Fabia R5 and the new Ford Fiesta R5 MKII.

“Another layer of unpredictability is added to DIRT in Rally Raid events. Your reflexes must be quick and you’ll need to be prepared for anything that comes your way,” said Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director. “A location like China is perfect for these point-to-point races. The team has created some awesome sprawling routes through a dense and varied environment, that are both visually and technically stunning.”

DIRT 5 releases from November 6th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, followed by Xbox Series S/X on November 10th, and PlayStation 5 later in the year. A Google Stadia version will release in early 2021.