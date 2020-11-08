BioWare hard at work “envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe”

On N7 Day, BioWare’s VP and Studio GM Casey Hudson revealed that the team are working on a brand new Mass Effect game. Whilst revealing that a Mass Effect trilogy remaster would be releasing next year, Hudson also said in an official blog post that BioWare were working on something completely new.

“Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.” Whether this is a sequel to Mass Effect 3, a continuation of the story seen in Mass Effect Andromeda, or something else, it’s going to be a busy time for fans of the Mass Effect universe.