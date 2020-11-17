Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is out now

Warner Bros. Games has today announced that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, is now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch™, PC, and Stadia. This is a new edition of Mortal Kombat 11 and offers an expanded version of the critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat 11. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the base game of Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion as well as Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion is a story expansion continuing the narrative from the main game. It also contains three additional playable characters Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop – and 10 additional character skins. For more information on the contents of the Kombat Packs, see below:

Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters incl. Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800 and Spawn, and 25 additional character skins.

Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Tarkatan and Edenian evil clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone, along with character skins inspired by the “First Blood,” “Rambo: First Blood Part II” and “Rambo III” films.

If you already own Mortal Kombat 11, then you can upgrade to Ultimate, by purchasing the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle which includes Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. You can also purchase the Aftermath Expansion and each Kombat Pack separately if you do not want all the content.

Krossplay support still exists in Mortal Kombat Ultimate, allowing PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

Owners of the game on PS4 (Ultimate version or otherwise) can download the PS5 version of their game to a PS5 console at no additional cost. This is available now as part of a free content update, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times, and more.

It is also Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery enabled meaning Xbox One console owners of the game can download the Xbox Series X|S version of their game at no additional cost, available now as part of a free content update, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more. Additionally, players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles must download an optional online update to access 4K cinematics within the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is out now PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch™, PC, and Stadia.