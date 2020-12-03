New Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update Chronicle I: Bloodtrail is out today

Wolcen Studios has announced their hack-and-slash action RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is getting its first free major content update today on Steam. “Chronicle I: Bloodtrail” delivers an expanded endgame story, missions, and more while redesigning the core experience to be closer to the developers’ original vision. The full game is also available for 25% off on Steam for a limited time.

You can see a trailer for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Chronicle I: Bloodtrail here:

Here’s what “Chronicle I” brings to the game today:

A new game mode that revamps the core adventure with stronger foundations in a number of ways. This is how Wolcen was always intended to be played, with a variety of new skills and balance updates plus a reset of the player economy to let you play a new character in a completely fresh game state!

that revamps the core adventure with stronger foundations in a number of ways. This is how Wolcen was always intended to be played, with a variety of new skills and balance updates plus a reset of the player economy to let you play a new character in a completely fresh game state! New Endgame Story , Missions, Events & Rewards : New fully voiced narrative missions and events with exciting rewards, unique armor, adorable baby dragon pets and a deadly boss!

, : New fully voiced narrative missions and events with exciting rewards, unique armor, adorable baby dragon pets and a deadly boss! A New Friend : You are not alone — new faithful companion pets can follow you on your journey. There are many different pets for you to discover and love!

: You are not alone — new faithful companion pets can follow you on your journey. There are many different pets for you to discover and love! Kickstarter Rewards : We didn’t forget about our Kickstarter backers — thank you so much for sticking with us for so long! Backer pets and armor are ready for you to collect as Steam inventory items that you can trade with other players.

: We didn’t forget about our Kickstarter backers — thank you so much for sticking with us for so long! Backer pets and armor are ready for you to collect as Steam inventory items that you can trade with other players. And more! New monsters, skills, and a revised character sheet, plus updates for localization, gameplay, balancing, player choice, weapons, crafting, animations, VFX, UI and beyond.

Partnered Twitch streamers will be playing the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Chronicle I: Bloodtrail content today starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Players can win the special Time-Devourer Wolf in-game pet by linking their Twitch and Wolcen accounts and watching select streams with Twitch Drops enabled for at least one hour today through Dec. 7.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is out now on PC