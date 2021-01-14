Bloober Team release live action trailer for The Medium

Bloober Team has today released a live action trailer to celebrate the upcoming release of their new psychological horror title, The Medium. The two-and-a-half minute trailer wass produced in cooperation with award-winning VFX and animation studio Platige Image, with academy award nominee Tomasz Bagiński serving as Writer and Creative Producer, and talented Paweł Maślona as Director.

The trailer perfectly encapsulates what we’ve seen from the game so far, with stunning details and and an art style inspired by painter Zdzisław Beksiński. You’ll also be able to see real actors representing the characters from the game, including protagonist Marianna, Thomas, a spirit called Sadness, and The evil and decelptive entity known as The Maw.

“The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone. The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone.”said Writer & Creative Producer, Bagiński.“The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story”.



“The Medium is our biggest and most ambitious project to date,”said Piotr Babieno, CEO, Bloober Team. “When we thought who could write a live action trailer for the game, Tomasz Bagiński quickly became the most natural choice. After all, his Oscar-nominated The Cathedral was also inspired by the art of Zdzisław Beksiński, just like the spirit world in our game. I’m personally very happy that we could create something together.”

The Medium launches on January 28 for Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Store. To watch the live action trailer, you can check it out below: