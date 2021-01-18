Free update coming to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown tomorrow

To celebrate two years since the release of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco will be releasing a free update tomorrow. Not only has it been two years since it came out, it’s the 25th anniversary of the series, so players will be able to pick up plenty of free emblems and skins to customise their aircraft.

The free skins on offer include the X-02S Glowing, F-22A Phoenix, F-4E Mobius, F-15E Garuda, ASF-X Ridgebacks, F-16C Crow, Su-37 Scarface, Typhoon UPEO, F-22A Gryphus, and Su-37 UPEO. As for the emblems, you’ll be able to grab the 25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-, 25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-, ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary, Shooter, Spooky, Falco, UNF, UNICS, Arrows (Low-Vis), and Falco.

To celebrate the incredible milestone, as well as the free update, Bandai Namco released a new trailer today, and you can watch it below: