New gameplay trailer released showing off Fuse’s abilities in Apex Legends

Respawn has today revealed a brand new trailer that looks at Apex Legends’ newest Legend Fuse, highlighting his destructive new abilities. Fuse’s three abilities include the following:

Passive: Grenadier – Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.

– Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines. Ultimate: The Motherlode – Bring out Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.

If you haven’t been following the news regarding the big changes coming in Season 8 – Mayhem, there’s an update coming to the Kings Canyon map, an all-new battle pass, the debut of the 30-30 Repeater lever-action rifle, as well as gold magazines that keep your guns locked and loaded. The launch of Mayhem is happening on February 2 for Mayhem on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin and Steam.