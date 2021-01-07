Prime Gaming offering plenty of in-game loot throughout January

Prime Gaming has started off 2021 with a bang, offering loads of free loot for games like GTA, Fall Guys, League of Legends, and Apex Legends. Not only that, but they’ve also added some new games to their now 35+ library, including Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, and Along the Edge.

The free loot is as follows:

Access to the Kosatka submarine’s Sonar Station in GTA Online

Potential to earn up to 1,000,000 GTA dollars a month

Exclusive Winter Warmer Bundle for Fall Guys

Three Crowns to use in Fall Guys

Skin Shards in League of Legends (36 coming in 2021)

An Epic Wildcard in Legends of Runeterra

Queen of Hearts skin for Wraith in Apex Legends

The free games are as follows:

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong – Ride into a hilarious construction puzzler packed with over 100 creative physics-based challenges, sports and bloody disasters.

– Ride into a hilarious construction puzzler packed with over 100 creative physics-based challenges, sports and bloody disasters. Void Bastards – A revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits and exercise your aim.

– A revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits and exercise your aim. Bridge Constructor Playground – Let your creative side run riot across 30 innovative levels building bridges over deep valleys, canals or rivers.

– Let your creative side run riot across 30 innovative levels building bridges over deep valleys, canals or rivers. Alt Frequencies – Record, rewind time and broadcast snippets of radio shows to expose radio hosts, conspiracy theorists and politicians.

– Record, rewind time and broadcast snippets of radio shows to expose radio hosts, conspiracy theorists and politicians. Along the Edge – a visual novel set in the European countryside, where your choices impact the main character’s personality and appearance.

There’s also ad-free gameplay available for Aquapark.io and Cube Surfer for a limited time, along with plenty more content drops for tons of games throughout January, including a Chill Pack for Madden NFL 21, two pilot helmets for Star Wars Squadrons, and a Xeno-Buster Ash skin for Paladins. The full list of content drops throughout January is below: