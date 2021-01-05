Rockstar Games has announced a swathe of new offers to celebrate the new year in Red Dead Online. You’ll find free drinks at Saloons across the States, boosts on Collector and Naturalist Sales, and more. All Red Dead Online players will receive a New Year Reward for a Free Honor Reset this week to wipe the slate clean, plus all players can take half off the cost of changing their character’s appearance.

All Barbers are offering free Haircuts from now until January 11, 2021, and local saloons are pouring free drinks, all week long. Bottoms up.

For those pursuing the Naturalist and Collector Roles, there are bonuses to be had here too. This week, all Naturalist Sample Sales to Harriet Davenport will pay out an extra 50% RDO$, while Madam Nazar is paying out an extra 30% for all complete Collector’s Set Sales.

Help the vengeful widow Jessica LeClerk and her right-hand man Horley seek out frontier justice and earn Triple XP on all A Land of Opportunities missions, as well as Triple XP in all Free Roam Missions, until January 11th.

Discounts this week

Should you need to restock on arms, provisions, or supplies, there are numerous discounts and sales this week, including:

30% off all Revolvers

60% off all Ammo

50% off all Food, Liquors and Tonics including Harriet’s Tonics

30% off Stable Stalls, Horse Tonics and Horse Food

40% off Horse equipment – Saddles, Saddlebags, Stirrups, Blankets, Horns

30% off all Legendary Ram Garment Sets in Gus’ Store

Prime Gaming bonuses

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive Rewards good for:

A free Bounty Hunter License

An Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

In addition, players who connect to Prime Gaming before January 18, 2021, will receive a Reward for a Free Ability Card Upgrade and an Offer for 50% off a Weapon Pamphlet at the Fence.

Red Dead Online is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.