Rio Ferdinand picks his FIFA 21 Team of the Year

FIFA 21’s Team of the Year is soon to be revealed, but in the meantime, EA Sports has shown of who Rio Ferdinand has chosen for his. These are the players the former England and Manchester United star has picked for his ultimate eleven:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defenders: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thiago (Liverpool)

Forwards: Christiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mané (liverpool)