Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition free to play on Epic Store next week

Epic Store has announced that Star Wars Battlefront II is going to be their next free game to download, starting from January 14. Since its launch, DICE has added plenty of new maps and characters, and when we reviewed the Celebration Edition which features all previously released content, we said, “intense battles bring the excitement, and crafting your style of gameplay as you level up specific classes makes you feel like an absolute boss,” and “if you’re wondering whether or not to step back into Star Wars Battlefront II, the Celebration Edition is a fantastic place to start.”

Luckily, it is the Celebration Edition of Star Wars Battlefront II that’ll be available to download for free, and shall be available for a week. You can check out our video review below: