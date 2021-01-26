EA and Maxis has introduced plenty of ghostly gameplay features with the release of The Sims 4 Paranormal Pack, out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will need to deal with ghastly new roommates in the new Haunted House lots, call on Guidry the Ghost to guide them through their new home, perform a seance, summon Bonehilda the skeletal maid, and more.

There’s also a new Paranormal Investigator career that lets you put your newfound medium skills to the test to help neighbours with unwelcomed guests. To find out more about the pack’s features, you can rad the official blog here, and watch the feature trailer below: